SOCIAL media sensation Karen's Diner is coming to Newport next month.

The Australian chain - famous for its extremely rude service and generally unpleasant experience - is opening its first South Wales location - its fourth in the UK - on Friday, February 17.

The company previously said the diner would be located at Newport Retail Park in Spytty - but now it's been revealed it's coming to Friars Walk instead.

Karen's Diner will now open at Unit 5 in Usk Plaza between TGI Fridays and the long-closed Cineworld cinema - and with a month to go tables are already being snapped up, with people keen to experience the wrath of Karen.

Karen's Diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

Service with an attitude is expected, with food slammed on the table.

Customers can expect the unexpected, as service is provided with bad attitude with ungrateful service.

The restaurant is not for those who get easily offended, as customers can expect menus thrown at the table as well as their food served with the worst service in the world.

Due to the foul-mouthed staff under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Staff at the establishment will do anything they can to make guest feel unwelcome as possible, and could even embarrass them with the dreaded 'wheel of misfortune', or make them wear a paper hat marked with an insult.

With four weeks to go until Karen brings her attitude to Newport, bookings are already filling up fast - you're out of luck if you want a table after 3pm on opening day.

Karen's Diner (Image: Karen's Diner)

Some of the food choices at Karen's Diner.

The diner will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, with opening hours from 4pm to 9.30pm Wednesday and Thursday, and midday until 10pm Friday to Sunday.

Customers are expected to sit down, shut up, eat their food, and bring their banter upon arrival at the diner when it arrives in South Wales.