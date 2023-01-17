A two-vehicle crash in Newport today forced many drivers to seek alternative routes.
The incident took place on Western Avenue, Newport at 3:50pm this afternoon.
The two parties involved exchanged details.
Bus service 55 between Newport and Blackwood and bus service 56 between Newport and Tredegar were both affected by the crash.
#Blackwood SVC Update: We've just been informed there's been a road traffic incident at High Cross Interchange round about which may cause delays on service 55 between Newport & Blackwood and service 56 between Newport & Tredegar. Updates to follow if service is affected pic.twitter.com/Yw5nXtqwqc— Stagecoach South Wales (@StagecoachWales) January 17, 2023
The incident caused slow moving traffic around J27 of the High Cross Interchange roundabout.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here