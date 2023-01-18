A DRUGS boss has been jailed after he was caught dealing cocaine in the Gwent valleys.

Kallum Mogford, 25, from Abertillery was arrested in November 2020 when detectives linked him to another trafficker using the same drugs line.

The reason it took more than two years to come to court was because police were initially frustrated in their investigation.

Mogford had refused to give officers the PIN to his mobile phone.

Jac Brown, prosecuting, Newport Crown Court: “In the messages the defendant was boasting about having high quality cocaine for sale which he had bought for £1,700 in Cardiff.

“He had a management function within the chain supplying other individuals.”

A probe into Mogford’s banking history further linked him to his fellow drug trafficker and there were 72 credits for deals totalling more than £2,800.

The defendant, of Gordon Avenue, Swffryd, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cannabis.

Mr Brown added: “For such a young man, Mr Mogford has an unenviable criminal record.”

The defendant has 19 previous convictions for 37 offences.

They include arson, perverting the course of justice, harassment and possession of an offensive weapon in public.

Nick Clough, representing Mogford, said his client had grown up surrounded by drugs and told the court his uncle had been a “long-term heroin addict”.

The defendant has suffered with mental health problems and had moved on to cocaine after starting off using cannabis.

“He realises he must turn his back on drugs,” Mr Clough added.

His barrister called the defendant a “small-time dealer”.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, told Mogford: “You were a street dealer with some awareness of the scale of the operation.

“Your record of offending is an aggravating feature.

“The offence is so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified.”

The defendant was jailed for three years and nine months.

Mogford is due to face a proceeds of crime hearing.