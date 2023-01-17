A popular restaurant management has made a shock announcement on social media that they are moving on from their venue.

In a post today The Gate Llanfrechfa informed customers their tenure had come to a sudden end and there had been a dispute the manager 'wouldn't go into.’

Owners Gareth and Heather Lee transformed the popular Llanfrechfa restaurant into a food hall in 2020.

Owners Gareth and Heather Lee in 2020 (Image: Newsquest)

The restaurant was converted into a food hall, which included a butchers, fish counter and bakery.

In an Instagram video The Gate said: “Sadly the gate has now closed. Our tenue has come to an end suddenly by the landlord – it was a dispute that I won’t go into, I’m sure they’ll be rumours on Facebook.

“Staff are out of a job and we are out of business but we will try and find another venue somewhere.

“I will keep cooking and I hope the staff find other jobs.

Outside The Gate in Llanfrechfa (Image: Newsquest)

“I would like to thank everyone for the last six years.

“Yes, we made a few enemies, a few jealous people, we’ve had few ups and downs but it’s been a good five/six years of hard work through covid and staffing problems.

“I didn’t want it to finish like this, we have bookings throughout the year into Christmas.

“We’ve cancelled with everyone booked in today, we have thousands of bookings throughout the year and this Christmas.

“We won’t be on social media for a while, but our website will stay up and we post any updates on there, but we need to sort stuff out here and the staff.

“We will definitely refund and honour vouchers in our next venture as soon as we find somewhere.

“Thank you for all your help and support, bye bye.”

The Argus tried to contact The Gate to confirm the closure.

The shocking Instagram video was met with an onslaught of customers who expressed their disappointment.

Facebook user Amy McCann said: “Gutted to hear The Gate has closed in Llanfrechfa, amazing food every time we've been for all our birthdays, anniversaries and staff Christmas do.”

On Facebook Lance Price said: “The Gate Pub Llanfrechfa has shut down with immediate effect.

“Bad news for the area. Been going there for years. Sad news.”