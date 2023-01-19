A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE CLARK, 22, of Heather Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 129 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on Castle Mews, Caerleon, on October 2, 2022.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

SHAYE PARFITT, 21, of White Hart Lane, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £525 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance in Newbridge on October 30, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JADE LEWIS, 30, of Prince Andrew Road, Trinant, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years and four months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 117 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood on High Street, Blackwood, on May 25, 2022.

She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

JOEL WILLIAMS, 24, of Winstone Road, Trevethin, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £322 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Glantorvaen Road on September 10, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

TANYA MADLEY, 56, of Clifton Place, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage to a motorcycle on March 24, 2022.

She was ordered to pay £357 in compensation, costs and a surcharge.

KEVIN WILLIAMS, 40, of Maesglas Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £494 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted a public order offence on June 29, 2022.

SHAUN BISHOP THOMAS, 32, of Haden Street, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Cardiff Road, Newport, on October 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

DAVID WHEATON, 26, of School Street, Tirphil, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £258 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on High Street, Rhymney, on October 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAMIE LOVE, 52, of Valley View Road, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £276 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving on the A468 Rhiwderin, Newport, on July 27, 2022, while not wearing a seat belt.

RHYS NIBLETT, 34, of Lewis Crescent, Gilfach, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £986 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the M4 at Junction 23a, Magor, on August 21, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.