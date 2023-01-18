A NUMBER of schools across the northern and western stretches of Gwent have remained closed today due to adverse weather conditions.
The areas of Caerphilly borough and Blaenau Gwent are among the worst hit, as Gwent has woken up to snow and ice this morning.
Here is a list of those schools in both areas which are closed today (if your child's school is not included, it is open according to the council).
Caerphilly borough:
- Aberbargoed Primary
- Blackwood Comprehensive
- Blackwood Primary
- Bryn Awel Primary
- Fochriw Primary
- Heolddu Comprehensive
- Idris Davies School
- Phillipstown Primary
- Ysgol Ifor Bach
Blaenau Gwent:
- All Saints RC Primary
- Beaufort Hill Primary
- Brynbach Primary
- River Centre Learning Community
- Cwm Primary
- Deighton Primary
- Georgetown Primary
- Glanhowy Primary
- Penycwm Special
- St Joseph's RC Primary
- Tredegar Comprehensive
- Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg
