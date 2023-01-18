A NUMBER of schools across the northern and western stretches of Gwent have remained closed today due to adverse weather conditions.

The areas of Caerphilly borough and Blaenau Gwent are among the worst hit, as Gwent has woken up to snow and ice this morning.

Here is a list of those schools in both areas which are closed today (if your child's school is not included, it is open according to the council).

Caerphilly borough:

Aberbargoed Primary

Blackwood Comprehensive

Blackwood Primary

Bryn Awel Primary

Fochriw Primary

Heolddu Comprehensive

Idris Davies School

Phillipstown Primary

Ysgol Ifor Bach

Blaenau Gwent:

All Saints RC Primary

Beaufort Hill Primary

Brynbach Primary

River Centre Learning Community

Cwm Primary

Deighton Primary

Georgetown Primary

Glanhowy Primary

Penycwm Special

St Joseph's RC Primary

Tredegar Comprehensive

Ysgol Gymraeg Bro Helyg

Keep an eye on our snow blog (linked above) for all the latest updates.