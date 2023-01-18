RUBBISH collections across Caerphilly borough have been disrupted today following the snow which has fallen on the region overnight and this morning.

Caerphilly County Borough Council have issued an update to residents on social media, advising that their rubbish lorries will not be able to access some parts of the region due to the conditions.

Residents have been advised to leave their rubbish out for collection. The rubbish, they say, will be collected "as soon as it is safe".

"Due to the inclement weather in some parts of the county borough today, there may be some disruption to our waste collections where our vehicles will not be able to access our side streets safely," a spokesperson said.

"Please leave your bins at their normal collection point and we will endeavour to collect as soon as it’s safe to do so."