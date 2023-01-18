A PENSIONER has pleaded guilty to causing the death by dangerous driving of a 73-year-old woman.

Terry Ing, 79, from Monmouth, admitted being responsible for the death of Norwich pensioner Frances Green following a crash in Usk two years ago.

The defendant, of Levitsfield Close, Rockfield, also pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving to her family members John Green and Beverley Green.

The collision happened on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at the A472 junction with the A449 and involved a grey Seat Ibiza and a silver Suzuki Vitara.

At Newport Crown Court, Ian Bridge, representing Ing, said: “The defendant wishes to offer his sincere condolences and overwhelming regret at having being involved in this terrible collision.

“He wishes he could turn the clock back.”

His barrister told the court his client had used his accelerator instead of the brake “causing the vehicle to pass over on to the wrong side of the road”.

He was granted bail by Judge Richard Williams and made the subject of an interim driving disqualification.

Ing was warned he could be going to prison.

The prosecution was represented by Julia Cox.