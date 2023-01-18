AN ADDITIONAL weather warning for snow and ice has been issued by the Met Office, covering much of Gwent.

There were already two yellow warnings in place, which were due to expire at around midday today.

This new yellow warning comes into effect at midday today and is expected to last around 24 hours until midday tomorrow.

This most recent warning covers much of Gwent - with the exception of the south east corner (Caldicot and Chepstow).

The Met Office have warned of "wintry showers bringing further disruption from ice and snow".

They have advised residents of the affected areas to be aware that there may be:

Some roads and railways affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

For more information on how to best prepare for the cold weather, visit metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice