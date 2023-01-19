A MAN has pleaded not guilty to the alleged robbery of an iPhone and cash just before Christmas.

Anthony Wainfur, 39, of Chepstow Road, Newport, denies the charge after he appeared before the city’s crown court.

The prosecution claims the incident happened on December 19.

Wainfur is due to stand trial on June 15 with the case expected to last two days.

The defendant was remanded in custody.