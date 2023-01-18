CAERPHILLY County Borough Council is going to review its communities, which could see place names change and community council wards modified or merged.

The review is a statutory duty of the council and intends to ensure that “communities continue to reflect local identities and facilitate effective and convenient local government”.

The last community review took place in 2010. It is different to the Local Democracy and Boundary Commission for Wales review that took place in 2021, which resulted in a change of county borough wards.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, January 18, it was confirmed that the review would start in February.

Dave Beecham, electoral services manager, confirmed the council had the power to change community council boundaries as part of the review.

Other changes that could be made are the names of communities, number of councillors representing a community, and the merging of communities.

A working group is to be set-up and will include Cllr Sean Morgan (council leader), Cllr Lindsay Whittle (Plaid Cymru group leader), Cllr Kevin Etheridge (Independent group leader), two additional members of the Labour group, and one member of the Plaid Cymru group.

All “interested parties” such as ward councillors and community councillors will be asked to submit their views on any changes required to the boundaries.

Following this, the Commission will publish a draft proposals report to go out to consultation. Final recommendations are expected to be submitted to the Welsh Government for adoption in April 2024.

Welsh Government ministers are able to make modifications to the recommendations.