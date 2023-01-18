New Waterloo Road star Scarlett Thomas has played a key role in the new series of the award-winning BBC show.

Scarlett portrays Izzy Charles, the daughter of original characters Donte and Chlo who became teenage parents when they were pupils at the school.

The show first aired on BBC One in 2006 and was a hit with fans enjoying a nine-year run following the lives of students and teachers of the fictional Manchester school.

The show has helped launch the career of many young actors including the star of Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, Doctor Who star Jemma Coleman, Jack O’Connell and Jodie Comer.

Waterloo Road's Scarlett Thomas daughter of famous actors

Scarlett Thomas, 14, stars in the new series as Izzy, the daughter of Donte, portrayed by Adam Thomas, her real-life uncle.

Her father is Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas while her mother is his former cobbles co-star Tina O’Brien, who also enjoyed a stint on Waterloo Road.

Tina, who currently portrays Sarah Platt on Coronation Street met Ryan on the show although the pair first met when Tina was 13, ironically the same age Scarlett was when she was cast for Waterloo Road.

When they were dating, Tina said: "We didn't start going out with each other because we didn't want to become a couple and lose our friendship.

"It was very, very hard because I liked him. We both tried to fight it. We must have really liked each other because we did it anyway, it was quite natural."

Although the couple split just before Scarlett’s first birthday, Tina told new! Magazine: “He said he didn’t love me anymore.

"He said I didn't do it for him any more. Those were his words. I was absolutely devastated. He said he didn't want the responsibility of a relationship with me."

She added: "Ryan can be a very loving and nice guy, but he can also be laddy. He was keen to go out a lot."

The pair now co-parent Scarlett who will play a central role in the Waterloo Road reboot.