It might be a little late in the day, but I would like to wish you all a very happy, healthy, and prosperous New Year!

I started 2023 by travelling to the US to attend the world’s biggest technology convention and fly the flag for South East Wales in the States.

CES, held in Las Vegas, showcases some of the best emerging tech innovations from across the globe.

It gave me a unique opportunity to see some of those developments first-hand and look at how they can benefit residents back home.

Technology is advancing at rapid speed with companies coming up with devices and initiatives to improve outcomes in all aspects of society.

Health – and the immense challenges facing our NHS – is one of the biggest concerns for people across South East Wales.

With shockingly long A&E waits and ambulance delays, the need to take action to turn the tide has never been more pressing.

One company I met with, MedWand Solutions, may hold the key to alleviating pressure on the NHS with its health tool.

The MedWand device allows patients to receive health care from anywhere in the world through virtual appointments.

It boasts sensors which can listen to your heart, perform an ECG, listen to your lungs, measure blood oxygen levels, and listen to your abdomen.

It can even look inside your throat, nose, mouth, and ears.

Another game-changing innovation I spotted was an AI Food Scanner, which can help reduce food waste – and is something I’d like to see rolled-out in Welsh schools.

The scanner looks at the food on your plate before you start eating and tells you information about the nutrients, and then by scanning once you’ve finished eating it will tell you how much food has been wasted and what the cost of that waste is.

Users can then tailor portion sizes to minimise waste, which will in turn save councils, businesses, and the Welsh Government money.

While at CES, I spoke with Markus Schäfer from Mercedes-Benz to talk about the company’s plans to create EV charging point forecourts.

I also caught a glimpse of some electric HGV vehicles, state-of-the-art charging points, and a solar powered car which can go for months without charging.

Rolling-out technology, like that I saw at CES, could really benefit Welsh residents and improve their day-to-day lives.

I’m determined to bring meaningful change to South East Wales via technology.