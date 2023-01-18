A man has been committed to Crown Court for trial following an alleged wounding incident at the Sands Nightclub in Saundersfoot.

Cameron Fisher, 22, is accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm on Paul Prater during the alleged incident on September 26, 2021.

This week Fisher, of Cwm Bach, Aberdare appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates via video link.

He denied the charge and elected a Crown Court trial.

The matter was adjourned until February 20 when trial proceedings will commence at Swansea Crown Court.

Fisher was released on unconditional bail.