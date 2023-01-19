A WOMAN could be going to jail after she pleaded guilty to carrying out a hammer attack.

Kaya Price, 24, from Newport admitted causing grievous bodily harm to Naeema Nassa who was left covered in blood following the brutal assault in the city.

Stephen Thomas, representing the defendant, asked for the case to be adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

MORE NEWS: Watch: Shocking video of hammer attack in Newport city centre

He said Price has only previous conviction for common assault in 2020.

The defendant had faced a trial later this year for the more serious charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

But prosecutor Gareth James told Newport Crown Court Price’s guilty plea to the lesser charge was acceptable.

The offence was committed on May 2, 2021.

Judge Lucy Crowther warned the defendant: “All sentencing option remain open.”

She added: “It’s in your interest to cooperate with probation as they will be looking for alternatives to custody.”

Price, of Tunnel Terrace, is due to be sentenced on February 17.

She was granted bail.