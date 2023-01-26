A CARE home between Newport and Chepstow has been put up for sale for more than a million pounds.

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to sell Crick Care Home in the village of Crick.

Crick Care Home is a managed nursing home registered with the CIW to provide care to up to 49 residents.

The business occupies an impressive manor house building, with a purpose-built extension on a site of just under an acre.

The property comprises 45 single rooms and two twin bedrooms and excellent garden facilities.

It is located in the small village of Crick near Caldicot.

The home has been under the same ownership for more than 30 years and is being brought to market due to retirement.

Oliver McCarthy, associate director – Care at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, said: “This is an exciting opportunity with upside potential for a local multiple or regional operator wanting to expand their portfolio in an affluent area.”

Analysis conducted by Christie & Co suggests a significant shortfall of bed spaces within 10 kilometres of the home, an under-supply which is forecast to increase over the next three years due to the demographics in the area sitting significantly above the Welsh average.

Crick Care Home is on the market with an asking price of £1,250,000.

For more on this listing, visit christie.com/3470705