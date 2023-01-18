A PAEDOPHILE who subjected a young girl to a catalogue of sexual abuse has been jailed for 24 years.

Gareth Reilly, 46, from Newport was found guilty following a trial of four counts of rape and one of indecent assault.

The offences took place in Cardiff and started in the early 2000s, jurors were told.

Reilly, of Fairoak Avenue, Maindee, had denied the charges.

At Newport Crown Court, Judge Richard Williams sent the defendant to prison for 20 years plus an extended licence period of four years.

Reilly will have to serve two-thirds of the 20-year term in jail before he is eligible for parole.

He will have to register as a sex offender for life.