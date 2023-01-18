LOVE Island fans were left 'triggered' after a classic phrase returned to the villa for the new series.

The popular ITV dating show has returned for the second instalment of its winter spin-off in South Africa after the series was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Viewers have been treated to a new group of singles, an upgraded villa and a brand new host in Maya Jama.

However, some Love Island elements have made a return this year - for better or for worse.

Honeybun returns to the villa as Love Island viewers complain

Over the ITV series' history, fans will know that the islanders have developed their own language.

Phrases like 'Peng', 'Sauce' and 'Ick' are staples of the islander vocabulary year on year but there are some words that viewers don't want to see back in the villa.

On Tuesday night's programme, Tanya brought back a divisive bit of vocab coined by Welsh beauty Paige Thorne.

The Swansea paramedic became known for her sweet and high-pitched 'Honeybuns' during the summer series last year.

But fans weren't happy to see the revival of the cutesy phrase with many flooding social media with comments.

Did I just hear a honey buns? I’m triggered #LoveIsland — Lauren Kenny | Blogger (@_laurenken) January 17, 2023

One user wrote: "Not “honeybuns” PLZZZ don’t start that this season I thought paige was here."

A second fan posted: "Honey buns? Lol no whey."

A third person chimed in:"Can ‘honeybuns’ please not be made a thing again."

With a fourth viewer writing: "Ban the word honeybuns from love island #LoveIsland it is giving me ptsd."

Another person posted alongside a skull emoji: "That “honey buns” triggered my fight or flight ffs."

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITV X.