SNOW and ice blanketed much of Gwent today, with disruption and closure reported.

A weather warning for snow and ice remains in place (lasting until midday tomorrow) with two more having expired by midday today.

This resulted in wintry conditions being reported from Chepstow to Ebbw Vale, Newport to Pontypool.

While readers were quick to send in spectacular shots of white-outs across the region, there was also plenty of disruption reported.

Many schools across Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent chose to remain closed today, with the two local authorities seeing the most of the snow and ice.

In total, 21 schools across the two local authority areas were closed throughout today.

Poor driving conditions were reported on the A465 Heads of the Valleys Road throughout much of today too, with Gwent Police reporting on social media that they had received "a lot of reports of RTCs (Road Traffic Collisions) across Gwent".

Damian Shearer said conditions in Llanhilleth were "very bad" and that he had witnessed a number of cars skidding on the ice/snow.

Bin lorries across Caerphilly borough were also affected by the conditions, with the vehicles unable to access certain parts of the region.

Collections would, the council said, still be made at a later date.

With a weather warning for more of the same on the way, both Gwent Police and Traffic Wales have advised anyone travelling to ensure they are prepared to do so and to take care.

