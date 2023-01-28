THERE are seven weeks to go until the Newport Half Marathon returns to the city for its tenth event and there are plenty of good reasons to sign up.

One great reason is the city is home to some amazing views on the running path. Newport is home to many iconic landmarks as well as some eye-catching and colourful murals.

Here is our list of what you will see along the route of Newport Half Marathon this spring.

Harlequinn Roundabout Murals

The route of the race passes the Harlequin Roundabout, so runners can see some beautiful murals painted by Paul Sheppard, known as Walls by Paul.

Walls by Paul (Image: Walls by Paul)

Mr Sheppard started painting the murals in March last year, which have since been popular with locals or passing drivers.

He is set to finish the final three pillars throughout this year.

Newport Castle

This historic castle was built between 1327 and 1386 and replaced an earlier castle on Stow Hill near the cathedral.

Google (Image: Google)

Runners will get to see these historic castle Ruins.

The remains of the fortress can be seen and the castle's curtain wall was originally surrounded by a deep moat, which was filled with water at high title.

Despite being swallowed up by the modern-day city, it is still steeped in history.

Newport Transporter Bridge

As runners pass the end of Corporation Road and over the Newport footbridge onto East Dock Road, they can see an iconic piece of history.

Newport Transporter Bridge Film (Image: Newport Transport bridge film)

Newport Transporter Bridge is an iconic sight to see within Newport.

The Newport Transporter Bridge was built in 1906 to connect the West to the East of Newport.

It is one of only six operational bridges left in the world from 20 that were originally constructed.

Bryn the Dragon

This big red dragon is a familiar sight for drivers along the M4 near the Bryn Glas tunnels but runners should be able to see him as they run along the route.

Niche Independent Financial (Image: Niche Independent Finance)

As runners pass Brynglas Road, they will see this big fella on the roof of a financial building. Picture: Niche Independent Financial

Newport Cenotaph

As runners run down Caerleon Road they will run past the cenotaph, which was unveiled by Lord Tredegar in June 1923.

Google (Image: Google)

Runners will run past the war memorial. Picture: Google

It was built to commorate the local people who died in active service during the First World War.

Wave Sculpture

The 40ft high sculpture sits on Newport’s riverbank and marks the cities history in manufacturing and engineering.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

Its an unmissable piece of Newport history, that runners can see on the running route around the river Usk.

National Roman Legion Museum

Another historic site that runners can spot on their route is the Roman Museum on High Street in Caerleon.

Google (Image: Google)

Runners will get to run past the historic Roman Museum. Picture: Google

The Romans built a fortress at Caerleon and it's one of three Roman sites in the area that are part of the wider network of Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum of Wales.