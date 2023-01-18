THE Met Office has warned that many drivers will face rush hour chaos as Gwent braces itself for sub-zero temperatures.

This comes after the forecaster issued an additional weather warning for snow and ice covering the whole of Wales. The new yellow warning came into effect at midday today, and lasts 24 hours until midday tomorrow.

According to the Met Office the wintry showers will bring further disruption from ice and snow, the new warning will impact driving conditions until tomorrow.

Snow in Llanhilleth (Image: Damian Shearer)

The forecaster said that people can expect: “Some roads and railways will be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train service, some injuries from slips and falls on ice surfaces and icy patches on some untreated roads pavements and cycle paths.”

Traffic Wales is advising drivers to take care on the roads due to the adverse conditions, the organisation warned those travelling should adapt driving accordingly and to allow more time for your journey.

Picturesque dusting of snow at Six Bells (Image: Kelly Collier)

Lanes two and three of the M4 were closed after a crash between junction 26 at Malpas and junction 27 at High Cross, both lanes have now reopened.

In tonight’s outlook for Newport the forecaster said that wintry showers and strong winds will continue through the first half of the evening. Winds will ease overnight, but there will be further showers, especially in the north and west. Cold, with a frost returning. Minimum temperature minus three degrees.

Temperatures in Ebbw Vale could drop to below minus five tonight after many areas in Gwent woke up to snow this morning.

Three-year-old Willow enjoying the snow up at Keeper's Pond in Blaenavon (Image: Natasha Hill)

A list of schools in Caerphilly and Blaenau Gwent who were badly hit by this morning’s snow closed today.