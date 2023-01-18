AN EMERGENCY road closure has been put in place in Monmouthshire.
Llanynant Road, Llangwm, is closed, and diversions will be in place.
The closure has been put in place while Welsh Water fixes a leaking pipe.
It is anticipated the closure will be in place up to and and including January 20.
