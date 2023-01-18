LAWS to stop people from owning dangerous dogs are “woefully inadequate”, a Gwent MP has said after three dog attacks in the borough in just over a year - two of which were fatal.

Shortly before Christmas, an 83-year-old woman died in hospital as a result of the injuries she received in an alleged dog attack at a house on Heol Fawr at around 3.15pm on December 3.

This was just a few streets away from the scene of a separate dog attack in November 2021, in which 10-year-old Jack Lis died.

Gwent Police later confirmed last month’s attack involved “a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed”, while Jack Lis was attacked by an American bulldog.

Both dogs are currently legal to own in the UK.

And Gwent Police are investigating after what has been described as “a pitbull breed” attacked another dog in the Energlyn area of Caerphilly just last week.

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday - before the news of last week's third attack was revealed - Caerphilly MP Wayne David asked Rishi Sunak what action the UK Government was taking to address the issue of dangerous dogs – branding the current restrictions “woefully inadequate”.

“During a period of 12 months, two of my Caerphilly constituents have lost their lives after being attacked by dangerous dogs – a 10-year-old boy and a senior citizen,” he said. “Fatalities have also occurred in other parts of the country.

“It is clear that the Dangerous Dogs Act is woefully inadequate.

“The Government has commissioned studies. It has debated the subject at length, but it has done nothing.

“When will the Government take action on the issue of dangerous dogs?”

In response, the prime minister described the issue as a “very important case” and expressed his sympathy for the families affected.

“We recognise that dog attacks can have horrific consequences and I want to assure [Mr David] that we take the issue incredibly seriously,” he said.

“That’s why we have established a working group between police, local authorities, and other key stakeholders to consider all aspects of tackling irresponsible dog ownership.

“That working group will make its recommendations later this year and of course the Government will respond promptly.”

The Dangerous Dogs Act 1991 bans people from owning breeds of dog which have been bred for fighting, and allows restrictions to be brought in relating to other types of dog “which present a serious danger to the public”.

In the UK, it is against the law to own a Pit Bull Terrier, Japanese Tosa, Dogo Argentino, or a Fila Brasileiro.