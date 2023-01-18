A DOG has been attacked and injured by another dog in Caerphilly.

The cross-boxer was walking along Llwyn-yr-onn Street, Energlyn, with its owner when an off-lead dog ran up and bit it.

This is the third dog attack in Caerphilly in just over a year, and the second in two months. In December an 83-year-old woman was attacked by a dog in Heol Fawr, She died 17 days later.

And this attack took place just a few streets away from the attack in November 2021, in which 10-year-old Jack Lis died.

The off-lead dog has been described as a Pitbull breed.

Gwent Police are currently appealing for information into the alleged attack, whuich is reported to have taken place at around 4pm on Wednesday, January 11.

A spokesperson for Gwent Police said: “We’re trying to find these two people who were in the area walking dogs at the time and may be able to help us with our enquires.

Gwent Police believe the pair pictured can assist with their enquiries (Image: Gwent Police)

“Call us on 101 or DM us quoting 2300011039.”