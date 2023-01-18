SOUTH Wales Police has issued an appeal to find a 15-year-old missing girl.
Dylan from Old St Mellons, Cardiff was last seen four days ago on Saturday morning leaving her home address.
Dylan was last seen four days ago. Picture: South Wales Police
She was wearing a black hoodie, black leggings and white trainers.
Dylan is described as having long auburn hair with nose, lip, and ear piercings.
Anyone with information or sightings should contact South Wales Police quoting reference number 014846, alternatively you can DM the force on Facebook or twitter.
