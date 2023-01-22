CHILDREN'S services staff at Newport City Council handed out more than 200 gift bags full of presents, vouchers, and essential items at Christmas to vulnerable children and young people who needed it the most, using donations and funds raised by local people and businesses over the festive period.

Newport Live collected financial donations from local people and businesses for Newport’s Christmas Cwtch Appeal via the Go Fund Me fundraising platform.

Newport Live also helped bring people together and co-ordinate some very special volunteers like Sally Wakley & Co and many local businesses including Thomas Carroll Insurance Brokers and Vans Direct to support the council's children’s services staff to help the most vulnerable this Christmas.

A total of £6,300 was raised in just five weeks, smashing the £2,000 target.

This meant more gifts and essential items could be bought.

Volunteers and staff worked together at Newport Centre over a couple of days buying and gathering good so they could be wrapped, packed and delivered to the children, young people, and families who needed it the most.

Cllr Stephen Marshall, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for social services said: “It is heartening to see the wider Newport community coming together and contributing to such a worthy cause. My heartfelt thanks to all getting involved and supporting in gift giving. It means a lot to the young people involved and I’m so grateful for the amazing efforts that made this year’s appeal so successful.”

Karl Reed, head of community sport and wellbeing, said: “We’d like to thank everyone who donated or gave their time to help with the appeal. This is something we’re passionate about at Newport Live, supporting and delivering projects for vulnerable people and our communities.

"As a registered charity we are experienced, knowledgeable, and well connected and therefore able to help bring public and private sector and local people together, to support societal issues.

"There are some wonderful, passionate, and supportive volunteers, local people, and local businesses who are only too happy to help wherever they can and to support good causes, appeals, and projects like the Christmas Cwtch; and we’re happy to help facilitate this however we can.”