A DRIVER sped at 120mph the wrong way down a dual carriageway for more than six miles “miraculously” avoiding a fatal head-on collision with oncoming traffic.

Steven Baker was being chased by police on the A4042 between Cwmbran and Newport after he stole a Ford Fiesta car in a burglary in Cardiff.

The 29-year-old was caught when he broke both his ankles jumping from a high wall after he dumped the vehicle near Newport Centre.

Baker had been chased by an officer driving the right way down the A4042 and who had to reach speeds of 120mph to keep up with him.

A police helicopter had joined the pursuit and its crew were able to tell officers on the ground where he was hiding after breaking his ankles.

Prosecutor Gareth James told Newport Crown Court: “It’s not an exaggeration to say it’s a miracle that no road user was either injured or killed by the defendant’s actions.

“There was a flagrant and deliberate decision to disregard the rules of the road.”

Baker drove the wrong way down the dual carriageway for around six-and-a-half miles between Gwent Crematorium in the Croesyceiliog area of Cwmbran and Newport city centre.

It was just before 11pm on Sunday, October 9 last year when the road was still busy.

The defendant stole the car after stealing the keys during a raid on a house in the Llandaff area of Cardiff earlier that weekend when its owners were away.

Baker, of Bailey, Crescent, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving.

The court was told this was his ninth conviction for burglary.

The defendant has 33 previous convictions for 68 offences.

William Bebb, representing Baker, said client had endured a “turbulent” childhood and was taken into care at the age of 10.

The defendant has suffered with mental health difficulties and depression, he added.

Judge Lucy Crowther told Baker: “It’s hard to see a worst example of dangerous driving.

“You were driving at eye-wateringly terrifying speeds.

“It’s remarkable that no one was maimed or killed.

“You put lives at risk.”

Baker was jailed for three years and nine months and will be banned from driving for three years after his release from prison.

He will also have to sit an extended test if he wants to regain his licence.