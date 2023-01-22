FANCY opening or relocating your Newport business?

A commercial premises on 34 Clytha Park Road, just off Newport city centre, is available to sublet.

It was previously used as a plant shop, Nettle & Bark, which is now under new ownership and has relocated to Newport Arcade in the city centre.

The lease of the building is currently held by Will Green and Alexia McCalmont-Green who run the nearby cafe Rogue Fox Coffee House.

Posting about this opportunity on social media the couple wrote:

"This would be the perfect opportunity for an independent/local business to sublet without the risk of a really long term commitment. "We currently hold the lease until June 2024 (18 months), after which time a longer lease could be transferred to the tenant or the property given back to the landlord without penalty. "The perfect opportunity to try out a new location without tying yourself in for several years."

They added that the property is renovated to a "really high standard" and is the "perfect size for a small independent business".

The property is exempt from business rates with "great footfall on a really popular street full of other independent businesses."

Other independent businesses based in the area (Clytha Park Road and Bridge Street) include:

Rogue Fox Coffee House;

Bakehouse Cakes;

The Cellar Door;

Holy Cheesus;

Gem42;

All About Eve;

La Pizzeria;

Harbour Fish Bar.

The building (34 Clytha Park Road) includes:

A large open front shop area;

A courtyard;

Staff facilities;

Downstairs storage;

A1 usage making it ideal for a retail store or office.

People with serious enquires can e-mail alexiamccalmont@hotmail.co.uk for more information.