FANCY opening or relocating your Newport business?
A commercial premises on 34 Clytha Park Road, just off Newport city centre, is available to sublet.
It was previously used as a plant shop, Nettle & Bark, which is now under new ownership and has relocated to Newport Arcade in the city centre.
The lease of the building is currently held by Will Green and Alexia McCalmont-Green who run the nearby cafe Rogue Fox Coffee House.
Posting about this opportunity on social media the couple wrote:
"This would be the perfect opportunity for an independent/local business to sublet without the risk of a really long term commitment.
"We currently hold the lease until June 2024 (18 months), after which time a longer lease could be transferred to the tenant or the property given back to the landlord without penalty.
"The perfect opportunity to try out a new location without tying yourself in for several years."
They added that the property is renovated to a "really high standard" and is the "perfect size for a small independent business".
The property is exempt from business rates with "great footfall on a really popular street full of other independent businesses."
Other independent businesses based in the area (Clytha Park Road and Bridge Street) include:
- Rogue Fox Coffee House;
- Bakehouse Cakes;
- The Cellar Door;
- Holy Cheesus;
- Gem42;
- All About Eve;
- La Pizzeria;
- Harbour Fish Bar.
The building (34 Clytha Park Road) includes:
- A large open front shop area;
- A courtyard;
- Staff facilities;
- Downstairs storage;
- A1 usage making it ideal for a retail store or office.
People with serious enquires can e-mail alexiamccalmont@hotmail.co.uk for more information.
