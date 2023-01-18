HOMES in Newport have been plunged into darkness after a power cut.
A power cut is currently affecting homes in St Julians. The incident was first reported at 4.17pm this afternoon.
In total 59 properties are without power and engineers from the National Grid working to restore power.
The National Grid estimate that power should be back on by 7.30pm tonight.
A spokesperson for the National Grid said: “We are aware of this power cut incident which was raised at 4.17pm this afternoon and our engineers are working to get the power returned as quickly as possible.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience this is causing you.”
