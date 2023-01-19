A COCKY teenage drug dealer posted a picture of himself on Snapchat showing off a bundle of cash.

Niall Uddin, 19, from Newport was boasting about how much money he was making from selling crack cocaine.

There was other incriminating evidence on his mobile phone including a post which read: “Happiness is a drug and I want to be your dealer.”

The defendant was just 17 when he was caught by officers on mobile patrol in unmarked police cars on Corporation Road, prosecutor Tabitha Walker said.

Niall Uddin admitted his guilt at the first opportunity when he appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court. Picture: CPS Wales

He was found with rocks of crack cocaine.

The offence dates back to Friday, March 21, 2021, the city’s crown court was told.

Uddin, of Buccaneer Grove, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply and possession of cannabis.

The judge, Recorder Sean Bradley, suspended the defendant’s custodial sentence.

Uddin was sent to a young offender institution for two years which was suspended for the next 18 months.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and made the subject of a six-month curfew between the hours of 8pm and 6am.

Uddin was ordered to pay £420 towards prosecution costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The Snapchat picture of Uddin was released by CPS Wales.