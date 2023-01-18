Bugsy Malone The Musical

Wales Millennium Centre

Until January 21

As soon as the show burst onto the stage we were transported back to the Roaring Twenties and prohibition America in a rip-roaring adventure of showgirls, gangsters and the dreaded splurge gun.

Back in 1976 when Alan Parker's now classic film on which this show is based was released there was much excitement - the whole cast was children, the music was great and the action was brilliant.

Our local paper printed free tickets for youngsters to go along to a special showing at the Odeon - and boy did we turn up and enjoy every second.

So, more than 45 years later I was certainly hoping to be in for an equal treat.

This show has a cast mainly of children and as soon as we were treated to the full-on song-and-dance routine introducing us to Fat Sam's Grand Slam Speakeasy the smile spread over my face.

These youngsters could certainly sing and dance and make us laugh.

Albie Snelson was great as Fat Sam - almost stealing the show with his 'I've-got-to-do-my-own-set-changes' scene.

Mia Lakha as Blousy Brown had the voice of an angel and Jasmine Sakyiama was just what you want in Tallulah.

The ensemble played the parts of the showgirls, the gangsters, the boxers and the down-and-outs with gusto.

And then there was the music - My Name Is Tallulah, So You Want To Be A Boxer, We Could Have Been Anything We Wanted To Be... the list goes on.

The show picked up speed in the second half hurtling toward the big fight scene at Fat Sam's when almost all the cast is mown down in a splurge gun and cream pie fight.

But then up they hopped in a scene rather reminiscent of Hot Fuzz's final scene of Romeo and Juliet - the music screamed right up to date as did the dancing much to the delight of the audience who were told to get on their feet and clap along.

This was a great show - just the sort of escapism we all need at the moment.

My only tiny criticism would be the guns needed a bit more splurge.

Jo Barnes