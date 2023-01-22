A SEVEN-YEAR-OLD boy from Caerphilly who has to take 50 tablets a day to manage his cystic fibrosis has become a top golfer.

Fraizer Harris, from Machen, was first diagnosed with cystic fibrosis - which affects the lungs and breathing - when he was just three weeks old.

Regular movement and being outside are important ways for Fraizer to manage his condition, so two years ago he took up golf - and he has since gone on to win a number of championships.

Fraizer was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when he was three weeks old (Image: Jermaine Harris)

Dad Jermaine Harris said: “I am proud beyond words not just for his golf but more importantly how hard he works to thrive despite living with cystic fibrosis.

“Fraizer won the US Kids South Wales Tour for the second season in a row in 2021, qualifying him for the European Championships in Scotland and the world championships in Pinehurst.

A celebratory Fraizer and Jermaine (Image: Jermaine Harris)

“These are already booked, and his results have also qualified him for various other competitions around the world.

“Spending so much time outside in the fresh air walking helps his chest be clear.”

Fraizer does physio in the car before a competition and must take some of the 50 pills he needs a day to walk around the course.

So far he was won more than 30 trophies and was runner up in the British Championships - and now he's been nominated at The Principality Child of Wales Awards for Young Supporting Hero in the under 13 category.

What a collection of awards (Image: Jermaine Harris)

The awards recognise the achievements of children across Wales.

Ashleigh Kerr Events, director of the awards, said: “The awards will recognise the incredible achievements of amazing children and young people from across Wales, whilst raising vital funds for children’s charities Ty Hafan & Hope House Ty Gobaith.

“The awards were founded in 2019, with the ceremony due to take place in 2020. Unfortunately, due to covid restrictions the event was postponed until 2022.

Fraizer at the U.S. Kids South Wales Tour (Image: Jermaine Harris)

“The awards were hosted by Gethin Jones, with entertainment from Who’s Molly and The Child of Wales Choir.”

The Principality Child of Wales Awards will take place on Friday, March 24, at Mercure Holland House Hotel in Cardiff.