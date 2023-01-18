Live

Lane closure on the M4, police advise to avoid the area

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Lane two is closed on the M4 Westbound.
  • There is a stalled car on the M4 Westbound at J25 Caerleon and congestion to J24 Coldra.
  • Police who are dealing with multiple incidents are advising to avoid the area.

