A “DELIGHTFUL” three-bedroom cottage by a Monmouthshire canal is currently on the market.

Canal Cottage, in the historic village of Llanover and on the bank of the Brecon and Monmouthshire canal offers “exceptional views” across the Usk Valley towards the Skirrid mountain.

This detached period house, in a semi-rural location, is currently listed on Rightmove by estate agent Christie Residential, Abergavenny.

Originally a lengthman's dwelling, a historic role in the maintenance of the canal, the property retains the benefit to its heritage with an option to secure a mooring directly in front of the property.

The cottage has been extended and refurbished but has many of its original features including:

Flagstone floors;

Exposed timbers;

Stones fireplace.

Canal Cottage is set across numerous half-levels. The entrance hall has steps up to a large lounge which overlooks the canal and features a wood burning stove.

This area extends through to a kitchen and dining area which offers views of the canal and nearby farmland.

Two sets of stairs lead to the upstairs accommodation which includes three bedrooms, including a master bedroom with an ensuite shower room, plus a modern three piece bathroom.

From the hall, steps lead down to a lower level which offers space for an office area and utility room.

The property has a gravel driveway with parking space for several vehicles. The front is bordered by a low level wall which adjoins the tow path of the canal.

The front garden of Canal Cottage includes:

A large lawn which boasts apple trees:

A detached workshop store and original pig sty.

An outdoor decking area, added by the current owners of the property and accessible through double doors from the kitchen, offers “superb” views of the Usk Valley.

This property is listed with an asking price of £645,000 on Rightmove here: bit.ly/3wb0fxI