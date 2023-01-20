A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

KIAN SULLIVAN, 19, of Canning Street, Cwm, Ebbw Vale, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen and possession of cannabis on Victoria Road, Rhymney, Caerphilly, on September 9, 2022.

He was made the subject of a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

TYLER HILL, 25, of Oliver Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Medlock Crescent on July 6, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MORE NEWS: Woman pleads guilty to hammer attack

PAULINE ELIZABETH MILES, 53, of Lasgarn View, Talywain, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

AQEEL SAYADAIN, 21, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £810 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

BETHANNIE DAVIES, 28, of Freeholdland Road, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHLOE-MAY JONES, 29, of Duckpool Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on June 29, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

KATHERINE ALISON JAYNE HARRISON, 35, of The Rhyd, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JOSHUA JENKINS, 28, of Arvonia Terrace, Fleur-de-Lys, Blackwood, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Newport Road, Hollybush, on May 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £244 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER GEORGE MAYHEW, 37, of Somerton Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £225 in a fine, costs and a surcharge after he admitted driving without a seat belt on the B4591 Risca Road/Glasllwch Crescent on July 12, 2022.

LAURIE CLASH, 30, of Dickens Court, Graig-Y-Rhacca, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A468 in Trethomas on August 29.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAULINE ASHWIN, 68, of Gaer Park Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 27mph in a 20mph zone on Allt-Yr-Yn Avenue on September 7, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.