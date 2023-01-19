THE British actor Julian Sands has gone missing whilst hiking in the Californian mountains, reports have said.

The 65-year-old disappeared on Friday evening (January 13) - Sky News reported - and teams have been searching for him since the weekend.

Avalanche risks and trail conditions meant ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening (January 14).

“On Friday, January 13, at about 7:30 pm, a hiker, identified as 65-year-old Julian Sands of North Hollywood was reported missing in the Baldy Bowl area,” a spokesperson for the department said, in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

Julian Sands has been living in Los Angeles since 2020 (Image: PA)

“Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening.

“However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits.”

Sands - who was born in Otley, West Yorkshire - is best known for his film roles in productions such as The Killing Fields, A Room with a View, Arachnophobia, Leaving Las Vegas and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

He has also appeared in many TV shows, most notably as Vladimir Bierko in 24 and Jor-El in Smallville.

He has lived in Los Angeles since 2020 and most recently played a chief medical officer in Benediction.

From 1984 to 1987, he was married to journalist Sarah Sands, who has previously edited the Evening Standard and BBC Radio 4's Today programme.