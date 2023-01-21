A COMMUNITY is Gwent is banding together in a bid to save a bluebell wood from being developed.

Last year people in Llanbradach were horrified when a developer began digging up part of the much-loved woodland.

It was later confirmed the work had not been given consent, and now the woodlands is back on the market - and the community is hoping to raise enough money to buy it themselves so it can be preserved for the future.

The area has long been a popular beauty spot for families (Image: Alison Stallard)

Alison Stallard, who is involved in the campaign to save the woodland, called this a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".

“It was such a shock last year when we found out that the land had been sold and that before we could even draw breath, large swathes of it had been dug up," she said.

“People were in uproar at the damage that was done and collectively, we held public meetings, we contacted councillors, planners, environmental organisations.

Vanda Hodgson, Mark Lisak and Alison Stallard fighting to save their woodland (Image: Alison Stallard)

“We also held a protest march involving people of all ages from the village up to the land and all of this culminated in the new owner agreeing to return the it to its' original condition.

“Unfortunately, that still hasn't been done and it is now up for sale again through auction.

“We would love nothing more than to be able to buy that land and put into some kind of community village trust, so that it is owned by the village and so that it will remain free for future generations to continue to enjoy its natural beauty.

Bluebell wood march (Image: Alison Stallard)

“I have such amazing memories of walking there with my own brothers and sisters and our father and even though our parents have long passed on and we don't all live in the village any more, we still make it an annual family event to do that walk with our own children, like so many others.”

Speaking to the Argus in August Caerphilly County Borough Council confirmed that planning permission had not been granted for the digging up of the woodland.

The illegal work led to the launch of an enforcement investigation "immediately after the issue was raised".

Leader of Caerphilly County Borough Council Cllr Sean Morgan said: "All works were brought to an immediate halt, demonstrating the level of concern from ourselves.

"The owners have been told enforcement measures will be taken if they do not now follow the correct procedure that anyone has to follow for any proposed development. As a local authority, we could not have acted more decisively."

Destruction caused to the woodland (Image: Alison Stallard)

Bluebells are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act (1981), meaning digging up the plant or bulb in the countryside is prohibited and landowners are prohibited from removing bluebells from their land to sell. It is also illegal to sell wild bluebell bulbs and seeds.

To ensure the land is preserved for future generations a gofundme appeal to raise £150,000 has been launched.

Plaid Cymru Cllr Colin Mann said: “People in the village are worried about what will happen in the future to our wonderful bluebell woods and fields.

“The money needed is a huge amount but if we can reach the target, we can buy the land for the community.

“Any donations, however small, to help us reach our goal would be really appreciated.

“The village remains concerned about promises to restore the land which was dug up last year. It should have been completed by now, but we are still waiting.”