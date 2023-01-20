An alcohol-fuelled trip around a Haverfordwest roundabout ended in disaster after the motorist was breathalysed by police officers.

Within moments of driving off from the County Hotel on the evening of December 2, Richard Harding realised he was well over the legal drink-drive limit and decided to return to his room.

But naturally, in order to do this, he had to circumnavigate the roundabout. As he was doing this, he was apprehended by police officers.

“The police noticed that there were no lights on the Volkswagon Touran and they watched it speed up behind a taxi, swerve, overtake and then speed off,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates earlier this week.

“When the officers spoke to him, the defendant said he’d had a few drinks earlier that evening, his speech was slurred and he smelt of alcohol.”

Subsequent breath tests confirmed he had driven with 65 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Harding was represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd.

“He was staying in the County Hotel, on holiday with his partner, but an argument broke out and he decided to drive away to have some time for himself," said Mr Lloyd.

"But he felt unfit to drive so went to turn around the roundabout and go straight back to the hotel. And this was a journey of no more than 400 or 600 metres.”

Harding, 29, of Redberth Close, Barry pleaded guilty to the offence. As a result, he is liable for an automatic disqualification.

This is going to be argued in a special hearing next month on the grounds of special needs as a result of caring requirements.

The matter was adjourned until February 20. Richard Harding was granted unconditional bail.

