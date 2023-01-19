LOVE Island bosses are keen to sign Maya Jama to a multi-series deal after her successful debut as the new host.

Maya, 28, replaced Laura Whitmore as host of Love Island for the new winter series set in South Africa.

The ITV 2 show launched on Monday night and immediately the new host wowed fans, earning plaudits for her daring outfits, charisma and natural likability.

Sources close to the show suggest the praise has not gone unnoticed with producers of the hit dating show.

Industry expert Jonathan Shalit told The Sun: “Maya is quite simply fantastic - a true star and now a household name."

Another source added: “You’d have to be living under a rock to have missed seeing a photo of Maya in that black dress yesterday and it will surely captivate those who previously only had a casual interest.

“One thing’s for sure - there will be a lot of urgent conversations around renewing her contract already under way.”

Jama was confirmed as the new host of Love Island in October 2022 after former host Laura Whitmore stood down from the role after three years in August last year.

Speaking to ITV about her new role, Jama said: "It feels amazing, it’s really, really exciting. It’s been a weird feeling because you find out and then it’s the wait and the build up.

"I just can’t wait for it to start. I’m counting down the seconds and the days to get to South Africa."

The Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star presenter will also be hosting the debrief talk show Love Island: Aftersun which returns on Sunday.

Jama will appear alongside The Morning After podcast hosts Made in Chelsea star Sam Thompson and ex-islander Indiyah Polack.

The panel will also be joined by two special guests - last year's runners up Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page.

ITV viewers have been reacting to Jama's debut on social media as she arrived in the South African villa by helicopter.

One fan joked: "I’m sorry but I could not go on a love island hosted by Maya Jama bcos pls, who the f*** is looking at any other girl when Maya Jama is in the room?? Like let’s be for real now."

A second person chimed in: "Watching Love Island for a compelling dating show < watching Love Island for Maya Jama."

A third user posted: "Don’t know about anyone else but I am ready for 7 weeks of Maya Jama."