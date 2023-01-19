TESCO is recalling one of its products due to the undeclared presence of an allergen not listed on the label.

The item being recalled is the Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot. The item may contain milk which could pose a health risk to those who suffer from milk allergies or intolerances.

The batch affected is the 55g pot with batch code 2252 and a best-before date of September 1, 2023.

Customers are being advised not to eat the product and to return the items to stores for a full refund. No receipt is required.

Tesco said: “We have been made aware that one batch code of Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge 55g pot may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. Therefore, this product could pose a safety risk to those people with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

“Please do not consume this product and instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required. Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”

Wednesday 19 January - @Tesco recalls Tesco Free From Golden Syrup Porridge Pot because of undeclared milk #AllergyAlert #FoodAllergy https://t.co/9ZHrWJIoZ0 pic.twitter.com/wacsgW0KHY — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) January 18, 2023

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.