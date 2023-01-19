LOOSE Women star Denise Welch has shared a medical diagnosis after being left feeling “exhausted”.

The ITV star, who also featured on Coronation Street and BBC Waterloo Road, revealed she had undergone “two or three days of quite intense tests” on her Juicy Crack podcast.

Speaking about being diagnosed with ADHD, Denise, 64, said: “Clinical depression has been my illness and I’ve never thought beyond that.

“I had a diagnosis after two or three days of quite intense tests with a psychologist, and I have ADHD, and have had since childhood.

“If I don’t say what I think is important, I forget it. There’s a desperation in me that I need to get out what I want to say, which is very much a symptom. It drives the Loose Women girls mad."

“It’s not just tiredness,” she said.

“I know energy levels fall as you get older, but I am so tired at the moment. I’m exhausted, even things I’m looking forward to doing, I can’t be bothered to do, I just want to lie in bed.”

“I haven’t had depression for three years. That is massive for me after having been depressed for 33 years. Not being scared of a depressive episode coming on is such a freedom.

“I think something hormonal has happened, because of that I’ve been worried about taking the medication recommended to me [for ADHD].

“I’m frightened to put something into my system that’s going to have an adverse effect [on my depression]. I’m going see how I go because I think I need some help with ADHD."

Denise has featured as a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women since 2005, taking a break in 2013 before returning to the show in 2018.

She featured on Dancing on Ice in 2011 alongside professional skater Matt Evers, and in 2012 won the ninth series of Celebrity Big Brother.