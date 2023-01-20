SIX of Gwent's Senedd members have voted against declaring a health crisis in Wales.

The Labour members all sided with the Welsh Government to defeat an opposition motion by just one vote.

Plaid Cymru, backed by the Conservatives, had proposed the motion which also said it "regrets the Welsh Government's mismanagement of the pressures facing the NHS".

One MS said he hoped the vote, if it had passed, would help the government "respond better to the challenges".

Jayne Bryant (Newport West), Hefin David (Caerphilly), Alun Davies (Blaenau Gwent), John Griffiths (Newport East), Lynne Neagle (Torfaen), and Rhianon Passmore (Islwyn) all voted against the "health crisis" motion, as did every other Labour MS who took part in the ballot.

Labour Senedd members (clockwise from top left) Alun Davies, Hefin David, Rhianon Passmore, John Griffiths, Jayne Bryant and Lynne Neagle. (Image: Senedd)

The vote comes amid strikes in the health sector and was followed on Thursday by the release of the latest NHS performance data.

Plaid MS Rhun ap Iorwerth said the motion was "intended to be constructive", but was "critical of the Welsh Government's management of health and care services, and I'm afraid that is based on the clear evidence before us".

"We’re asking for a declaration of a health crisis," he told the Senedd. "Once again, this is because we’re facing challenges of such extraordinary gravity that we believe government needs to be arming itself as well as it possibly can to deal with the situation."

He said MSs "have to accept that there is a crisis" and doing so, he argued, "would help focus minds on finding new and innovative ways to address the problems we face".

Rhun ap Iorwerth said Senedd members 'have to accept that there is a crisis' in the Welsh NHS. (Image: senedd.tv)

Russell George, the Tories' shadow health minister, said he was "under no illusion of the difficult pressures" in healthcare across the UK and abroad "but we're in a worse and a more significant position in Wales".

"We've got the slowest ambulance response times on record, the longest treatment waiting list and the worst A&E waits in Britain," he added. "That is fact and that's what we've got to recognise."

Eluned Morgan, the health minister, said "the system, particularly over Christmas, was under pressure like the NHS has never experienced before".

Health minister Eluned Morgan said the situation would 'continue to be very tough' for the NHS in Wales. (Image: senedd.tv)

"Demand is increasing hugely, and what we saw was a confluence of Covid, of strep A, of flu all coming together for that difficult period, and we're not out of it," she told the Senedd. "I'm expecting to see an impact from the cold weather on the services. So, it will continue to be very tough. This is something that systems all over the world are confronting."

Ms Morgan went on to say is was "absolutely clear that 10 years of Tory austerity has not helped" and added that if the UK Government spent as much on healthcare as countries like Germany, "we'd be in a lot better place".

The motion was defeated by 28 votes to 27.

Mr Davies said: "This was an opposition day motion which would have had no impact whether it passed or not.

"I’m not interested in playing those games about people’s lives and livelihoods.

"When I speak to people in Blaenau Gwent they want to see action from government and not easy speeches from the opposition."

Ms Bryant, Mr David, Mr Griffiths, Ms Neagle and Ms Passmore were all contacted for comment.