PLANS to demolish a former Newport nightclub which was gutted by a fire have been given the final go-ahead.

A planning application to demolish part of the former Zanzibar nightclub in Stow Hill and build 37 affordable flats in its place were given listed building consent last year - and now the council has given the scheme final approval.

However, the prominent listed façade of the building will be retained.

Zanzibar was originally a chapel but in more recent decades became a firm fixture in Newport's hospitality scene.

The building was badly damaged by a fire in 2018 that also affected the Bethel Community Church next door, leaving the former club and church completely gutted inside.

Fire damaged the Zanzibar building and the adjacent Bethel Community Church in June 2018

Despite being in a state of disrepair the building is protected by Cadw listed building status.

In 1980, it was granted Grade II-listed status.

This was granted due to the building’s origin as a mid-19th century Baptist chapel, which was built by Habershon and Pite in 1863.

Under the plans, the rear part of the Zanzibar building will be demolished but the front facade and side walls will be retained.

Scale of the damage done to the building (Image: Newsquest)

Housing association Linc Cymru plans to build "two new apartment blocks, providing 37 affordable flats, including associated access, parking and landscaping" and a separate application to demolish the back end of the building was approved by council planners this week.

It is claimed that the application to build the affordable homes on the site will "breathe new life into the site."

According to the council’s report flats will be built over two separate blocks, block A will be a five-storey building, appearing as four storeys on the Stow Hill frontage.