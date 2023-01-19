A MAN has been arrested in Abertillery on suspicion of murdering a man in Oxfordshire.

The 44-year-old from Carterton, Oxfordshire, remains in police custody, Thames Valley Police said.

It follows the death of a man in his 20s on Monday night after reports of a disturbance at a property in Lock Court, on the Brize Meadow new build estate between Brize Norton and Carterton.

The suspect was reportedly arrested in Abertillery.

DCI Jon Capps of the Major Crime Unit said: “At this stage, there continues to be a scene-watch in place at the property and there is an increased police presence in the area while our investigation continues.

“A Home Office post-mortem examination is scheduled to take place on Friday and although formal identification has yet to take place, the victim’s next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially trained officers."

The cause of the man's death is currently 'unascertained,' pending Friday's post-mortem.

Senior investigating officer Mr Capps said: “I appreciate the significant concern that this has caused in the local community, but I do not consider there to be any wider risk to the public.

“We will continue to investigate this incident expeditiously and will, of course, provide any updates when we are able to.

“On behalf of Thames Valley Police, our thoughts and condolences remain with the victim’s family at what is an extremely difficult time for them.”

On Wednesday morning there remained a heavy police presence around the house – with cordon tape and a uniformed police officer guarding entrance at the side of the property.

And on Tuesday evening forensics officers could be seen examining a 55-plate Ford Transit van parked outside the house.

West Oxfordshire District councillor Rosie Pearson, who represents the area, said: “It’s distressing for the community. Brize Meadow is a new community which is just beginning to cohere and come together as part of Brize Norton.”

On Tuesday, local policing commander Supt Emma Garside said: “Naturally, this incident will be concerning for the local community, but we have a team of Major Crime detectives investigating this as a top priority.

“We will also ensure there is an increased police presence with reassurance patrols in the area over the coming days, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please talk to one of our officers, who will be able to address these concerns with you.”