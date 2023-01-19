A CORRUPT Crown Prosecution Service worker wept as she was led to the cells for illegally accessing computers and then handing information over to gangsters.



Rachel Simpson, 39, of Argosy Close, Newport, admitted unauthorised access to highly-sensitive CPS files 29 times as well as two charges of misconduct in public office.

Cardiff Crown Court heard the confidential information the paralegal obtained from CPS records was passed on to criminals.

Simpson was caught during an investigation into the use of encrypted mobile phones by organised crime groups operating in Wales.



She was working as a paralegal officer at the CPS Wales in June 2020 when she was arrested by officers from the South Wales Police anti-corruption unit.



The case was investigated by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for southern Wales.

The offences were committed between 2016 and 2020.

The Recorder of Cardiff Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke remanded Simpson in custody and told her she is going to prison.

She is due to be sentenced on March 3.

A statement by the CPS said: "The evidence against Simpson was discovered during an investigation into the use of encrypted phones by criminals."



Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor, said: “As a CPS employee, Rachel Simpson was in a position of trust and was only expected to access sensitive and confidential information when necessary for her job.



“She regularly accessed material when there was no business need and, on two occasions, the sensitive material she obtained was passed on to organised criminals.



“The CPS expects all staff to act with integrity in handling data held in its systems and Simpson fell well below these standards.

“We will not hesitate to prosecute individuals who engage in unlawful conduct.

“We also constantly review our digital systems to ensure they are as secure as possible.”



The CPS spokesman added: "The CPS is committed to maintaining the public’s confidence in our ability to effectively manage data entrusted to us.



"Action is already under way to ensure that we effectively learn from the issues identified in this case and appropriate changes are made to prevent recurrence."