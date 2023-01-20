FOUR Newport women are to go on trial later this year after they pleaded not guilty to assault.

Elisse Phillips, 30, of Byrde Close, Joanne Phillips, 57, of Ringwood Place, Gemma Ross, 30, also of Ringwood Place, and Sarah Jones, 38, of Royal Oak Drive, appeared before the city’s crown court.

They all denied causing assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Tammy Slade in Newport on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The defendants are due to stand trial on November 20 with the case expected to last seven days.

The four women were granted bail by Judge Lucy Crowther.