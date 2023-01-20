FARES on some buses in Caerphilly will increase by 10 per cent later this month.

Single Fares, DayRider and MegaRider tickets on Stagecoach services will be affected when the new fares come in on Sunday, January 29.

Overall fares will increase by 9.6 per cent, in what Stagecoach has said is its first increase since 2019.

Leader of the Plaid Cymru group on Caerphilly Council Lindsay Whittle branded the increase as “highway robbery”.

A spokesperson for Stagecoach South Wales said: “Businesses across the UK economy, including in the transport sector, have been facing significantly increased costs which have put pressure on fares. Since 2019-20, Stagecoach has seen a 29 per cent increase in vehicle maintenance costs.

“Over the same period, utility costs have shot up by more than 40 per cent, including an increase of 16 per cent in the last year alone. Stagecoach has also increased pay for its employees by up to 20 per cent, reflecting the cost-of-living challenges being faced by everyone and to compete for staff due to a shortage of people to fill vacancies due to economically active people in Wales compared to last year.

"Stagecoach has worked to absorb significant cost increases and to keep the fares increase down for passengers. Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the country and we are committed to continuing to keep fares as low as possible for our passengers.”

Stagecoach said the increase will go towards the day-to-day running of services.

Cllr Lindsay Whittle said: “The company like others has also received government financial support during difficult times.

“This increase is really highway robbery – even Dick Turpin wore a mask.

“I can understand like all business’ costs have risen but I would question the size of the increase and its timing.

“Many people are already struggling to keep their heads above water with rising food and energy prices and this is just another hammer blow.

Councillor Lindsay Whittle has spoken out against the increase (Image: Newsquest)

“A roughly 10 per cent increase also comes at a time when passengers complain to me about the reliability of services. To end up paying more for a sub-standard service where buses fail to turn up is unacceptable.”

Stagecoach has recently introduced a new 55 service providing a more direct service from Blackwood to Newport, Crosskeys and Cwmfelinfach whilst service 56 will run between Tredegar and Risca.

Both routes are intended to provide a regular frequency of buses between Blackwood and Newport.