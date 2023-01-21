THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like assault, robbery and drug dealing.

We look at their cases.

Michael Rice

A drunken man choked his girlfriend before repeatedly punching her in the face during a nasty attack in her own home.

Michael Rice, 37, from Newport flew into a rage when asked to leave his partner’s house after drinking all day.

The defendant was jailed for 12 months with the judge telling him the assault “must have been a truly terrifying experience for your victim”.

Ben Stead

Thug Ben Stead pulled out a brave Morrisons manager’s front teeth and gouged his eye when he tried to stop him shoplifting a trolley full off alcohol.

He viciously attacked Craig Thomas at the supermarket giant’s Ebbw Vale store just before Christmas 2021.

Stead, 28, of High Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was sent to prison for two years and eight months after pleading guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and theft.

Ceirion Lawrence

Ceirion Lawrence was jailed for 10 years over a brutal attack that left his victim with life-changing injuries.

The 31-year-old from Abertillery admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article in public.

The assault took place in the Blaenau Gwent town last May.

Gavin Emmett

A drug dealing grandfather was caught trafficking cannabis for the third time and had £7,000 worth of cash when he was arrested.

Gavin Emmett, 31, from Six Bells, Abertillery, was jailed after a judge told him he knew exactly what he was doing.

The defendant was jailed for 16 months and told he would serve half that time in custody before being released on licence.

Jordan Price

Jordan Jones

Jordan Price and Jordan Jones left their victim traumatised and fearing for his life after subjecting him to a terrifying knifepoint robbery in a deserted park late at night.

The defendants chose to target a 16-year-old boy and jabbed the blade to his throat before they took his iPhone and headphones in Caerphilly.

Price, of Hill View, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, and Jones, of Cwrt Llanfabon, Energlyn, Caerphilly, both pleaded guilty to robbery.

Jones also admitted possession of bladed article in public and being in breach of a suspended prison sentence.

Jones was locked up for four years and six months and Price sent to prison for four years and three months.