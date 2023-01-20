NEARLY all formal misconduct complaints made last year against Gwent Police officers by members of the public resulted in no action being taken, new figures show.

Police misconduct is again under the microscope after it emerged that serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick – who admitted to a string of sexual offences and rapes spanning two decades – faced no misconduct action or criminal sanctions despite coming to the attention of the force on several occasions.

Gwent Police is also currently under investigation after claims of misogyny, racism and corruption at the force emerged following reporting by the Sunday Times.

Home Office figures show 819 misconduct allegations were made against Gwent Police officers and handled under the formal complaints process in the year to the end of March 2022.

Of these, 774 (95 per cent) resulted in no action being required against the police officers involved.

In comparison, that figure stands at 84 per cent across the Welsh forces, and 89 per cent across the whole of England and Wales.

However, Gwent Police has said that some of the data for the force had been incorrectly inputted.

“All complaints are fully investigated and assessed before a decision is made on the appropriate action,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“It is only the most serious complaints that would potentially be dealt with by formal proceedings, following a review by either the OPCC or the IOPC.

“In 2020, the complaints system was changed to encourage learning by reflection, ensuring that officers are supported to learn from any mistakes.

“Each Schedule 3 complainant is provided with the full investigating officer’s report, containing a detailed response of the findings of the investigation. They are also made aware of the legislation and right to a review.”

Schedule 3 refers to when complaints are progressed to a formal level.

The figures show that 38 allegations resulted in officers ‘learning from reflection’ across the 12 months period, while seven allegations were referred to the reflective practice review process – when an officer’s behaviour falls short of expectations but does not amount to misconduct.

The Police Federation of England and Wales said the vast majority of police officers provide the “best service they can” in challenging circumstances.

A spokesperson said: “Police officers are responding to increased demands on their services and at times things can and do go wrong.

“The results from the police misconduct statistics show that only a very small percentage of police officers are dismissed from the service as a result of a complaint.”

They added senior leaders should be encouraged to promote the use of reflective practices in policing for lessons to be learnt in a more “efficient and effective way”.

Additional reporting by Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter