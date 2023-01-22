A NEW shop specialising in food and products for Newport's Asian community has opened its doors.

Asian Food is based at 12 Clarence Place, not far from Newport city centre, and sells (you guessed it) Asian food and groceries.

Following a refurbishment of the building – with shelves and fittings installed inside and signage introduced to the exterior – the store officially opened its doors on Sunday, January 15.

Staff member Achini De Silva said:

“People have enjoyed coming here for Asian food. “We have some rare items; lots of people are looking for this.”

What's at Asian Food?





The Newport store is packed with a range of grocery items while also stocking alcohol and tobacco products.

Asian Food has a variety of fresh food – including fruit and vegetables – along with frozen items which are spread out across 11 freezers.

Near the entrance to the shop is a well-stocked drinks fridge, with alcoholic beverages on sale behind the counter.

Ths shelves throughout the unit are packed with a variety of food including ambient food, dried food, sweet food and biscuits, tins, jars, and more.

Fully refurbished, with CCTV installed throughout, the spacious shop includes:

Entrance area with drinks, fruit and veg, plus shelves of products;

A long counter with two tills and 18+ products (such as alcohol and tobacco) behind it;

Three aisles with tall shelves filled with range of food products.

Asian Food is open from 7am to 11pm seven days a week.

To see more photos of the new addition to Newport scroll through the gallery at the top of this page.

It has joined several businesses which are already based on Clarence Place including: